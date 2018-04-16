Surat Girl Found Dead May Have Been Held Captive, Tortured, Raped: Cops

The body was found by the police on April 6, but the girl has not been identified yet

The police commissioner said the investigation has been handed over to the city police's Crime Branch and all efforts are being made to identify the girl."We have gone through the data of missing children in Gujarat and also in other states like Odisha and West Bengal, as she might be from another state. There was no sign of struggle at the spot where the body was found. The post-mortem report says she was killed six to 24 hours before the body was dumped. It is possible that she is from outside Surat," he said.