2 Dead In Fire At Surat Factory, 125 Rescued, Video Shows Calls For Help

At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Surat in Gujarat this morning, news agency ANI reported.

Around 125 people were rescued from the packaging factory located in Kadodara, it said, quoting an official. More than 100 people were pulled out by the hydraulic lift.

A video released by ANI showed a group of people standing on the roof of the building as they call for help.

"Two persons dead, 125 people rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli, Kadodara early morning today: Rupal Solanki, DySP, Bardoli Division," Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli Division, was quoted as saying by ANI.