Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour Introduces ''Narendra Modi Sitafal Kulfi''

Vivek Ajmera said ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'' is being sold very well in the city. He added saying, Kulfi is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections.

All India | | Updated: May 28, 2019 08:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour Introduces ''Narendra Modi Sitafal Kulfi''

PM Modi's image on the Kulfi is not made from any machine.


Surat: 

Vivek Ajmera, owner of an ice-cream parlour in Surat, Gujarat is celebrating the landslide victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by introducing ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'', which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it.

Interestingly, PM Modi's image on the Kulfi is not made from any machine, rather it is handmade.

It took the workers of the ice cream parlour 24 hours to make 200 ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'' featuring PM Modi's face on it.

The special Kulfi will be served at the parlour only till May 30, when PM  Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Mr Ajmera said ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'' is being sold very well in the city. He added saying, Kulfi is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections.

The ingredients used are 100 per cent natural and no essence has been used to make this Kulfi, Mr Ajmera asserted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra ModiModi Kulfi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jawaharlal NehruPM ModiVeeru Devgan Smriti IraniSuratGurgaon NewsLive NewsJagan ReddyWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleBlack Shark 2LaptopZenfone 6

................................ Advertisement ................................