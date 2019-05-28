Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour Introduces ''Narendra Modi Sitafal Kulfi''

PM Modi's image on the Kulfi is not made from any machine.

Vivek Ajmera, owner of an ice-cream parlour in Surat, Gujarat is celebrating the landslide victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by introducing ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'', which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it.

Interestingly, PM Modi's image on the Kulfi is not made from any machine, rather it is handmade.

It took the workers of the ice cream parlour 24 hours to make 200 ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'' featuring PM Modi's face on it.

The special Kulfi will be served at the parlour only till May 30, when PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Mr Ajmera said ''Modi Sitafal Kulfi'' is being sold very well in the city. He added saying, Kulfi is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections.

The ingredients used are 100 per cent natural and no essence has been used to make this Kulfi, Mr Ajmera asserted.