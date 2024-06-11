Supriya Sule Takes Dig At Pune MP After He Gets Cabinet Berth, He Hits Back

File photo

Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday hit back at NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule for her remarks that his position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet should benefit Punekars rather than contractors.

Former corporator and Pune mayor Mohol has been appointed as minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation in the Modi government.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Baramati MP Sule congratulated Mr Mohol for getting the cabinet berth.

"We are happy that Pune got a ministerial berth, but its use should benefit Punekars rather than contractors," she said.

In a post on the micro-blogging site, 'X', Mr Mohol said, "Tai (Sule), I can understand your displeasure. For a party worker from an ordinary household like me to get a chance to become a minister is not easy to digest for someone like you who was born with a golden spoon."

The minister further said as far as contractors are concerned, the entire Maharashtra knows who nurtured them, who made them big and who are partners of big contractors from Pune and Maharashtra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)