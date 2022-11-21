Delhi To Challenge Supreme Court Order To Free 3 Rape-Murder Convicts

The Supreme Court had freed the three men last week. (File)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will challenge the Supreme Court's order acquitting three convicts in a 2012 gangrape and murder case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today approved a request by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city to file a review petition challenging the acquittal of the three men.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012 in Delhi's Chhawla, months before the Nirbhaya case.

Her body was recovered from a field in Haryana three days later with multiple injuries. Severe wounds suggested that she was hit with car tools and earthen pots.

A Delhi court in February 2014 had convicted the accused and awarded them the death penalty. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26 2014, saying they were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey".

They challenged the high court ruling in Supreme Court, asking that their sentence be reduced. The bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi on November 7 cancelled the High Court ruling and said all three would be freed.

In the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police cited the heinous nature of the crime and argued against any concession whatsoever to the convicts.

The lawyers of the convicts pleaded to the Supreme Court against the death sentence and cited their age, family background and past criminal record to press for a reduction in sentence.