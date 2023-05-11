LIVE Updates: Supreme Court's Verdict Today On AAP Vs Delhi Lt Governor On Services

New Delhi:
After years of tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Lieutenant Governor., the Supreme Court is set to decide who controls the administrative services in Delhi today.
A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been considering whether the Central government or the Delhi government has administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in the national capital.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Supreme Court verdict:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Arvind Kejriwal vs Lt Governor On Services: Supreme Court Verdict Today
The administration of Delhi has been marred by power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2014.