LIVE Updates: Supreme Court's Verdict Today On AAP Vs Delhi Lt Governor On Services

Mr Kejriwal frequently complained that he could not appoint even a "peon" or transfer an officer.

After years of tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Lieutenant Governor., the Supreme Court is set to decide who controls the administrative services in Delhi today.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been considering whether the Central government or the Delhi government has administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in the national capital.



Here are the LIVE updates on the Supreme Court verdict:

