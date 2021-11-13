'Fashion To Bash Farmers': Supreme Court's 10 Quotes On Delhi Air Crisis

"You tell us how do you plan to take emergency measures? Two days lockdown? What is your emergency plan on lowering AQI (Air Quality Index) levels," Chief Justice NV Ramana asked.

"Why are you projecting like pollution is because of farmers? It is only a certain percentage of pollution. What about the rest? What are you doing to control the pollution in Delhi? We have nothing to do with government ....state or centre. You tell us what is your proper plan...not about 2-3 days," Chief Justice said.

"It has become a fashion for everyone to bash the farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last 7 days," Justice Surya Kant, who was part of the bench that included Justice DY Chandrachud, asked.

"Problem is of incentivisation. If you are not giving incentives to farmers for alternatives then things cannot change. Enforcement cannot happen just like that," he said.

To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "We give machines to farmers at 80 per cent subsidy. Farmers with big holdings are not covered under subsidy but small farmers are covered under subsidy," he said

"Emergency situation right now and needs immediate emergency measures. We can't get into research institute reports now," he said.

"You opened all schools two weeks back but all these kids are exposing their lungs to this hazardous air. You gave us AQI level of over 500 yourself," Chief Justice Ramana said.

"We agree on the gravity of the situation. We are smoking 20 cigarettes a day," Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, admitted in the court.

Assuring that steps are being taken to stop stubble burning, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "We are taking steps to stop stubble burning. But in (the) last five-six days the kind of pollution, we have seen is because of (the) stubble burning in Punjab. The state government needs to buckle up."