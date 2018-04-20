Supreme Court Website Back Online After It Crashed On Thursday On social media, people had posted an image claiming to be the screenshot of the Supreme Court website on which a green leaf that resembled the cannabis leaf was drawn

The Supreme Court ruled there will be no independent probe into judge BH Loya's death New Delhi: The website of the Supreme Court that went offline on Thursday minutes after the top court ruled that there will be no independent probe into the death of judge BH Loya, has come back online.



On social media, people had posted an image claiming to be the screenshot of the Supreme Court website on which a green leaf that resembled the cannabis leaf was drawn. The image was surrounded by text that seemed to suggest the website was hacked.



"Hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam (hacked by HighTech Brazil team)," read the message on the screenshot that was shared by many on Twitter and WhatsApp.



Two hours later, a message appeared on the Supreme Court website: "Site under maintenance". #SupremeCourt website hacked? pic.twitter.com/NmBgNBGU3b - Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) April 19, 2018 Some web security experts have claimed that the website could have received heavy traffic just as the Supreme Court ruling on the judge Loya case came. The top court called petitions for



Judge Loya, 48, was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused, when he died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced him ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.



Indian government websites have come under attack from suspected Pakistani hackers in the past as well. In January, suspected Pakistan-based operatives had hacked the website of National Security Guard (NSG) and posted anti-India content and comments against the Prime Minister.



Earlier this year, the government informed the Lok Sabha that over 700 websites linked to the central and state governments were hacked in the past four years.



Experts attributed the frequent hacking of Indian websites to lack of adequate security measures in the virtual world.



