Verdict On Tarun Tejpal's Plea For Dismissing Charges Likely Tomorrow

Tarun Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former colleague inside a hotel's elevator (File)

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking dismissal of charges in an alleged sexual assault case lodged against him by a former woman colleague.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai will deliver the judgement.

The Goa Police had earlier claimed that there were "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed Tarun Tejpal should face trial in the alleged sexual assault case.

The police, while opposing Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking dismissal of charges framed against him, had told the bench that there was "ample material" warranting trial in the case.

Tarun Tejpal's counsel had refuted the allegations and told the bench that certain WhatsApp messages were concealed and referred to CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

Tarun Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

He has moved the top court challenging the Bombay High Court's December 20, 2017 order dismissing his plea seeking dismissal of charges.

