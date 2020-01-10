Live Updates: Kashmir Has Seen Lot Of 'Violence', Says Supreme Court

A 3-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai will pronounce the judgment.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of provisions of Article 370. A three-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai will pronounce the judgment. They had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year.

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the provisions of Article 370 were removed and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

Besides Ghulam Nabi Azad, the top court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were scrapped by the centre on August 5 last year.

Here are the LIVE updates from Supreme Court's verdict on J&K:

Jan 10, 2020 10:45 (IST) Any order on internet restriction will come under judicial scrutiny: Supreme Court

Any order that has been passed to restrict or suspend internet services will be subject to judicial scrutiny, says Justice NV Ramana.

Supreme Court judges say: "Test of proportionality needs to be satisfied. This freedom can only be restricted after relevant factors are considered and only if there are no other options." Any order that has been passed to restrict or suspend internet services will be subject to judicial scrutiny, says Justice NV Ramana.

Jan 10, 2020 10:42 (IST) Kashmir has seen a lot of violence: Top Court

"Kashmir has seen a lot of violence. We will try our best to balance the human rights and freedoms with the issue of security," says Supreme Court, according to news agency ANI. "Kashmir has seen a lot of violence. We will try our best to balance the human rights and freedoms with the issue of security," says Supreme Court, according to news agency ANI.

Jan 10, 2020 10:40 (IST) Freedom of speech includes right to internet: Top Court

Supreme Court, while hearing petitions on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir including internet ban, says internet is a tool of freedom of speech.

"Freedom of speech and expression includes right to internet within Article 19," says Justice NV Ramana. Supreme Court, while hearing petitions on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir including internet ban, says internet is a tool of freedom of speech.

Jan 10, 2020 10:37 (IST) Supreme Court begins reading out the judgment

Justice NV Ramana begins reading out the judgment.

Justice Ramana reads out a passage from the classic 'Tale of two cities' before pronouncing the judgement

Jan 10, 2020 10:33 (IST) Supreme Court to declare its verdict shortly on pleas challenging curbs in Jammu and Kashmir.