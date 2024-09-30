Supreme Court Upset Over RG Kar Victim's Photos On Social Media

The circulation of photos of the woman doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital in August has hugely upset the Supreme Court, which said the Central government must take action to stop this. The circulation of photos and videos of the 31-year-old doctor -- whose rape-murder on August 9 had unleashed a countrywide protest - has been going on unabated since August 9.

The Supreme Court had earlier banned the use of pictures and videos of the victim not only on Wikipedia but on all platforms.

But today, the woman doctor's parents told the court that artificial intelligence has been used to generate videos which are now being widely circulated online.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover said a film, based on the 31-year-old doctor, will also be released on YouTube tomorrow.

"If you want to stop the film, take the legal route," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was leading the three-judge bench hearing the case.

