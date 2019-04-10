LIVE Updates: Top Court To Fix Date For Hearing Review Petitions On Rafale Deal

New Delhi:
Order is being pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Krishan Kaul and KM Joseph.
The Supreme Court has dismissed preliminary objections by the government to consider documents "stolen" from the defence ministry as evidence in the Rafale fighter jet case. It says it will fix the date for hearing review petitions on Rafale deal case.
The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Krishan Kaul and KM Joseph. Petitioners Prashant Bhushan, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie want the top court to examine articles published in The Hindu and order a CBI probe into the matter, but the Centre has opposed it on the grounds that the documents were photocopied without due permission.
Here are the LIVE updates from Rafale Deal Case:
Arun Shourie, who filed review plea in Rafale deal verdict, says: Our argument was that because the documents relate to defence, you must examine them. You asked for these evidences and we have provided it. So the Supreme Court has accepted our pleas and rejected the arguments of the government.
The case so far:
Citing internal notes of the defence ministry, a series of reports published by The Hindu said the ministry had objected to "parallel negotiations" for the jets by the Prime Minister's Office. Pointing to the documents, a series of petitions called for a review of the verdict. Last month, the court said concept of confidentiality in documents has undergone a huge change since the Right To Information Act was put in place.
The Centre had told the court that the documents filed by the petitioners are "sensitive to national security", those who conspired in photocopying the papers have committed theft and put national security in jeopardy by leaking them to the public.
Petitioner Prashant Bhushan maintained that "if a document is relevant in deciding a fact, how it was obtained becomes irrelevant". Citing the US verdict on Pentagon papers leak, he said once documents are published, the government can no longer claim privilege.
The order means classified documents sourced by the media without authorisation can be considered evidence and a basis for re-examining its December verdict.
The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
"We dismiss the preliminary objection raised by Union of India questioning the maintainability of the review petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph says.
We are delighted at unanimous verdict dismissing Centre's argument on admissibility of documents, says petitioner Arun Shourie on Rafale order.
Review petitions against its December 14 verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets will be decided on merits, says Supreme Court.
The three judges have given a unanimous judgment rejecting the Centre's argument, says journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie.
Supreme Court allows admissibility of three documents in Rafale deal as evidence in re-examining the review petitions filed against the top court's December 14 judgement refusing to order probe in procuring 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, reports news agency ANI.
Supreme Court to examine the secret documents on Rafale deal. It is a unanimous verdict.
Chief Justice of India dismisses the preliminary objections by the Centre. Top Court dismisses Centre's plea on privileged documents of defence ministry.
Supreme Court says date of hearing of review petitions will be fixed soon. Court says "as far as the question of hearing of review plea on Rafale judgement is concerned, it will give a detailed hearing later on."
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's objections on privileged documents, says date of hearing of review petitions will be fixed soon.