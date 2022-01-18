In Supreme Court, Plea For Action On Parties That Hide Candidates' Crimes

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking de-registration of political parties that do not make public criminal background of their candidates.

Mentioning the petition before a bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought directions to the Election Commission on this.

When Mr Upadhyay pointed to the ongoing nomination process in the five states headed to Assembly polls, the Chief Justice of India asked, "Can we prevent persons who have cases against them from filing nomination?". The court then said, "You have mentioned, we will consider."

The bench, however, did not specify any date for hearing the matter even though Mr Upadhyay had sought urgent listing.