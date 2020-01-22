On CAA, Supreme Court Hints It May Send Petitions To Constitutions Bench

Supreme Court: This is the second time that Supreme Court is hearing petitions on CAA.

Amid widespread protests against the the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, the Supreme Court is set to hear over 140 petitions on the new citizenship law. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde is hearing the petitions, most of which demand that the law be withdrawn.

The petitions contend that the new law is illegal and stands against the basic structure of the Constitution. They also say the law is against the right to equality as it will grant citizenship on the basis of religion. Some of the petitions have also sought a freeze on the legislation which came into force on January 10.

The CAA makes religion test for citizenship in India. Government says it will help grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from three Muslim-majority nations - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Critics, however, fear the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Here are the live updates on Citizenship Amendment Act

Jan 22, 2020 11:16 (IST) On January 9, the court had refused to entertain a plea that the citizenship law be declared constitutional, saying the country is "going through difficult times" and the endeavour now should be for peace".

Jan 22, 2020 11:08 (IST) Not Asking For Stay On CAA: Congress's Kapil Sibal In Top Court

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, voicing concern against the law, said: "Government can deter the process for two months. We are not asking for stay."

Jan 22, 2020 11:06 (IST) Citizenship Amendment Act: "Without Hearing The Centre...," Top Court Refuses To Grant Stay On CAA.

The Supreme Court this morning said it won't grant a stay on CAA without hearing the centre. The top court had earlier issued a notice to the centre over the new law amid nationwide protests.