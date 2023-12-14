Supreme Court To Hear Mahua Moitra's Challenge To Expulsion As MP Tomorrow

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's challenge to her expulsion from parliament will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti will hear Ms Moitra's request to restore her Lok Sabha membership.

Ms Moitra has accused the parliamentary ethics committee that looked into cash-for-query allegations against her and recommended her expulsion of "breaking every rule".

The ethics committee submitted the report in parliament on December 8 after weeks of cross-examining all the people involved in the matter, including the complainants lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.