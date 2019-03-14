21 Opposition Parties Move Top Court On Voting Machines, Hearing Tomorrow

The parties that went to court include the Congress, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, Sharad Pawar's NCP, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and others.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2019 18:54 IST
42 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
21 Opposition Parties Move Top Court On Voting Machines, Hearing Tomorrow

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The petitioners want more safety norms and strict standards for EVMs.


New Delhi: 

Less than a month before the national elections, 21 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court, asking for Electronic Voting Machines would be tinker-proof. The court will hear their petitions tomorrow.

The petitioners want more safety norms and strict standards for EVMs. They also want 50 per cent of VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Audit Machines) to be tallied with the voting machines.

The parties that went to court include the Congress, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, Sharad Pawar's NCP, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the Left parties, Samajwadi Party and Mayawati.

Since the 2017 assembly elections in which the BJP had a sweeping victory in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition contended that the voting machines have been tinkered with. Mayawati has called for a return to paper ballots.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Lok Sabha elections 2019voting machinesEVMs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rahul GandhiMasood AzharAlbert EinsteinElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHarley DavidsonMercedes AMG C43Mi Note 7 ProVoter List

................................ Advertisement ................................