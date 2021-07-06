Supreme Court Tells Centre To Ensure Vaccination In Mental Health Homes

The court was hearing a petition when it made the remarks.

All people in mental health homes should get vaccinated at the earliest, the Supreme Court directed the central government today as it pulled up Maharashtra for sending mentally-challenged patients to beggar homes.

Any such practice is against the Mental Health Act, the court underlined. "Any action of sending mentally-challenged people to beggar homes will become counterproductive, and contrary to the law. Maharashtra must stop it." Justice DY Chandrachud said.

"People in mental health institutions cannot go out for vaccination. States must vaccinate them all," the court further said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal that said that around 10,000 people - fit to be discharged - are forced to live in different mental hospitals across the country due to social stigma.

He also argued that Maharashtra is sending mentally-challenged people to beggar homes, which is contrary to law. A few deaths have happened, he further claimed, due to such transfers.

"It's a very serious matter. Many people who are cured may not be accepted by their families. Tell the concerned authorities to be serious and ensure that court's order is complied with," a two-judge bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and MR Shah said.

Justice Mr Shah said, "There is one institute - Banyan tree in Chennai - taking care of these people. Families not accepting even cured persons that is the problem."

Last year, in February, the top court had sought a report on discrepancies in the count of people are still languishing in mental health institutions despite getting cured.

The government told the court that the exercise could not be held due to the pandemic. But a meeting is scheduled for July 12.

Madhavi Diwan, Additional Solicitor General appearing for the centre, assured the court that it will take up the issue of vaccinating mentally ill persons with states immediately.

She also told court in the last year meeting only five states had participated.

All states and union territories must participate in the meeting of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the court said.

The case will now be taken up at the end of this month.

