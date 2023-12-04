Supreme Court Shield For Journalist Over Posts On Manipur

Supreme Court granted protection to Makepeace Sitlhou from criminal proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Monday protected a journalist against any possible coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against her for tweets on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings.

Kapil Sibal said an FIR was filed against Sitlhou, an award-winning freelance journalist, in Imphal over her tweets on the ethnic violence in the state.

"Pending further orders, there shall be a stay in proceedings concerning the FIRs against her. Issue notice...," the bench said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)