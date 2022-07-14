Supreme Court Sets Aside Order To Subrata Roy to Appear Before High Court

Supreme Court set aside Patna High Court order directing Subrata Roy to appear before it.

The Supreme Court today set aside the Patna High Court orders in an anticipatory bail case including the one directing Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy to appear before it.

The orders were passed by the high court while hearing the anticipatory bail application of another person.

The Supreme Court said the high court, while entertaining the plea for grant of anticipatory bail filed by the applicant before it, went into inquire into matters "unrelated" to the facts relevant for deciding the application.

"In the present case, we have noticed that the high court kept the application for grant of anticipatory bail pending and issued directions, including to issue notice to third parties to appear before the court. That, in our opinion, is impermissible and cannot be countenanced," a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said.

The top court set aside the February 11 and April 27 orders of the high court.

It had earlier stayed the order passed by the high court which had on February 11 directed to add Sahara Credit Cooperative Societies Limited and Subrata Roy as opposite parties to a bail petition pending before it and later, directed him to personally appear before it.

On April 27, the high court had directed Subrata Roy to personally appear before it noting that Sahara Group and other companies, which have been taking deposits till about one month back, are directed to come up with a plan for the return of investment of the investors.



