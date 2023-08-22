Supreme Court Setback For Lakshadweep MP Mohd Faizal In Attempt To Murder Case

Mohammed Faizal was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (File)

The Supreme Court today set aside the Kerala High Court order suspending the conviction and sentencing of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case.

The top court has remanded the matter back to the high court for fresh consideration in six weeks.

The high court will have to decide the appeal of the Lakshadweep administration afresh during that period.



A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the approach of the high court was "erroneous" in suspending the conviction and sentencing of the Lok Sabha MP in the case.

Mr Faizal earlier this year was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of union minister P M Sayeed.

He later moved the Kerala High Court challenging the lower court order.

The high court had said it was suspending the conviction and sentencing of the NCP leader pending disposal of his appeal against the trial court order.

The Lakshadweep administration had challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court. The administration contended that granting himthe relief would "shake the people's faith in the judicial process."