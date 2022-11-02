Supreme Court Seeks Explanation From Staff For Delay In Listing Cases

The top court asked the Registry to tell why such a situation was arising.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court registry to apprise it of the reason for not listing a matter which has been ready to be listed for a year and a half.

A bench of CJI Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued a notice to its Registry to explain why the matter remains pending for listing for 1.5 years despite being ready.

The top court issued notice to its own registry after it surfaced that a matter that was listed today was ready for listing one and a half years ago and directed the Registry to submit its explanations along with reasons for such a long delay in the listing of the matter.

"We issue notice to the Registry to file an explanation why the matter was not listed before the court for a year and a half despite it being ready," the bench in its order states.

The Registry should also indicate if any similar matters marked ready yet were not listed before the court, it said.

"All details of such matters to be furnished along with explanation and if any remedial steps have since been taken, those steps must be adverted to. Let the explanation be filed by Thursday," the top court bench ordered while posting the matter for hearing on November 3.

