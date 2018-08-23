Congress Claims Duplicate Voters In Madhya Pradesh; Top Court Intervenes

Ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress claimed duplicate names in voters list

The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Election Commission of India on the plea of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajsthan.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Election Commission of India and the state election commission of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.

During the hearing, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot, claimed that Mr Nath had conducted a survey on his own cost in Madhya Pradesh and found that there were over 60 lakh duplicate voters in the voters' list.

He claimed there was a similar situation in Rajasthan where large numbers of duplicate voters have been found.

In his plea, Mr Nath has also sought random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.