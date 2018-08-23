Congress Claims Duplicate Voters In Madhya Pradesh; Top Court Intervenes

Kamal Nath has also sought random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2018 13:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Claims Duplicate Voters In Madhya Pradesh; Top Court Intervenes

Ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress claimed duplicate names in voters list

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Election Commission of India on the plea of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajsthan.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Election Commission of India and the state election commission of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.

During the hearing, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot, claimed that Mr Nath had conducted a survey on his own cost in Madhya Pradesh and found that there were over 60 lakh duplicate voters in the voters' list.

He claimed there was a similar situation in Rajasthan where large numbers of duplicate voters have been found.

In his plea, Mr Nath has also sought random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Supreme CourtElection Commission of IndiaMadhya Pradesh Election 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenBlast At Trinamool Office

................................ Advertisement ................................