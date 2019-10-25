Top Court Seeks Centre Response On Entry Of Muslim Women Into Mosques

The Supreme Court sought response of the centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women mosques

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the union ministry of law and justice and Minority Affairs on the plea seeking entry of women in mosques.

The plea was filed by one Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade for issuance of direction to government authorities and Muslim bodies like Waqf Board to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.