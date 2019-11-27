Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Internet Curb In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir administration justified imposition of curbs on Internet services. (File)

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging restriction imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of provisions of Article 370.

A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai reserved the verdict.

Appearing for Mr Azad, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said they understand that there are national security issues in Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire seven million population cannot be "locked down".

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin, termed the curbs "unconstitutional" and said the restrictions have to pass the test of proportionality.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration justified imposition of curbs on Internet services in the erstwhile state after scrapping of the special status given under Article 370, saying separatists, terrorists and Pakistan's Army made attempts on social media to instigate people for ''jihad''.

The Centre on November 21 justified the restrictions saying that due to the preventive steps taken neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

