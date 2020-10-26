Top Court Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea On 50% OBC Quota In Medical Colleges

The Supreme Court today turned down a batch of petitions - including by the Tamil Nadu government - seeking 50 per cent OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu for All India Quota seats in state-run medical colleges this academic year.

Tamil Nadu government, ruling AIADMK and the DMK had moved the top court after the centre had told the Madras High Court that it was not possible to extend 50% OBC quota this year.

The High Court, on July 27, had directed the Central government to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the Centre, state and Medical Council of India to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.