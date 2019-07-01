'Legally Untenable': Top Court Rejects Plea To Earmark PoK, Gilgit As Lok Sabha Seats

Plea said the Assembly seats are part of Indian territories.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the centre to earmark and declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as parliamentary seats.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on former RAW official Ram Kumar Yadav for filing the petition and termed it "legally untenable".

The plea said as many as 24 Assembly seats have been carved out by the government from PoK and Gilgit as these territories are Indian territories which are under the occupation of Pakistan.

The petition said on the lines of Assembly seats, the central government be directed to earmark two Lok Sabha seats in PoK and Gilgit, respectively.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability