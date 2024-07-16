Supreme Court Registry To Be Off On 2nd, 4th Saturdays: Chief Justice's Big Announcement

The entire auditorium stood up and clapped but the Chief Justice Of India said there's a catch.

Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud today made a big announcement at the Supreme Court's annual sports and cultural event and said the second and fourth Saturdays for employees of the registry will be an off. Over 2,000 people work in the country's top court's registry.

The Chief Justice said it would be implemented from August 1 and added that "many employees have to come from far-off places, everyone will get off on the second and fourth Saturdays."

The entire auditorium echoed with claps, but the Chief Justice Of India said there's a catch: "During these off days, you should take care of the family, and at the same time take time for yourself, do yoga, cycling and meditation."

Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association's president BA Rao expressed gratitude to Chief Justice of India for taking effective steps for the employees.

During the prize distribution ceremony, the Chief Justice joked about how the Supreme Court registry also has Rohit Sharma, India's T-20 World Cup Winning Captain.

One of the cricket teams of the registry was captained by a player named Rohit Sharma. The Chief Justice of India presented the award to the captain.

The Chief Justice also said for the first time, employees with disabilities participated in several events, adding that this time, said this time men participated enthusiastically in 'Antakshari' and cooking in the annual event, while women won in cricket, football marathon, etc.

The Chief Justice said they have requested the Indian Institute of Fashion Technology (IIFT) to design new dresses for the Supreme Court Registry from the lower level to the Secretary-General.

Apart from CJI Chandrachud, Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Suryakant, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice KV Vishwanathan, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice PB Varale were also present on this occasion.