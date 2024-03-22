Supreme Court Refuses To Take Up K Kavitha's Petition Against Her Arrest

K Kavitha was arrested in the alleged scam by the Enforcement Directorate last Friday. (File)

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week in the Delhi liquor policy case by the Enforcement Directorate, has been denied relief by the Supreme Court and told to approach the trial court.

A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela Trivedi refused to take up her petition saying she must follow a uniform policy and seek relief from the trial court. The court also said it cannot allow people to directly approach the top court for bail just because they are politicians or can afford to approach the top court directly.

The court directed that once Ms Kavitha files her bail petition, the lower court must hear it soon. It also issued a notice to ED regarding the provisions of the money laundering law invoked in her arrest.

Ms Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), was arrested from her Hyderabad home and brought to Delhi last Friday. Her ED custody ends tomorrow.

Her writ petition came up for hearing this morning in the Supreme Court in the backdrop of an urgent hearing against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last evening.

Mr Kejriwal, a sitting chief minister, is the third leader of the Aam Aadmi Party to be arrested in this case after his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The ED has alleged that Ms Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

"In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP," the agency has said.