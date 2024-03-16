BRS's K Kavitha Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody Till March 23

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha will remain in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 23 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, a court in the national capital said today.

Ms Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), faces allegations of conspiring with top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

During the court hearing, Ms Kavitha's lawyer said this was a "classic case of abuse". She was arrested from her Hyderabad home by the Enforcement Directorate last evening. After landing in the Delhi around midnight, she was taken to the ED's office, where medical tests were done.

The action comes almost two months after the ED issued summons to the 45-year-old BRS leader. She was questioned thrice in this case last year, with the central agency recording her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Delhi court following summons by the ED. The Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail in two complaints linked with the Delhi liquor policy case.