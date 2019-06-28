Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Notice To Disqualify AAP Lawmaker

AAP lawmaker Devinder Sehrawat joined the BJP shortly before Lok Sabha elections last month

The Supreme Court today declined to interfere with a notice of disqualification issued by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly to rebel AAP leader Devinder Sehrawat. The court directed the Bijwasan legislator to make his arguments directly before the Speaker.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached the Delhi Assembly last week seeking disqualification of Mr Sehrawat and another lawmaker, Anil Bajpai, after the two joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls last month.

Devinder Sehrawat, once a party favourite after his election win, had moved the court saying he was facing expulsion and had been sidelined by AAP. In his petition Sehrawat said since he had not filled the primary membership form of the BJP the disqualification notice was premature.

