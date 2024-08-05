Supreme Court Raps UP Government Over Delay To Consider Remission Petitions

"Four months have passed. Again you are asking for two more months to decide the plea."

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for not complying with its order to consider remission pleas within the time frame specified by it and directed the principal secretary of the state's prisons department to appear before it on August 19.

"We want to correct the system," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said while hearing a convict's plea seeking remission in accordance with the applicable policy of the state. The apex court directed the prisons department principal secretary to appear before it through video conference.

The court took strong exception when the counsel for the state government again sought time when the matter came up today for hearing.

"Four months have passed. Again you are asking for two more months to decide the plea. Nothing has been done. As far as state of UP is considered, we have seen that the orders passed by this court for considering remission plea of accused persons in a specific time is not being considered."

In April, the top court had granted six weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government. On July 10, when the matter came up for hearing, the top court was informed that the state government has not passed any order despite jail authorities favourably recommending the case of the petitioner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)