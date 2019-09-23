'Attitude Is Of Defiance': Top Court Raps Kerala Over Illegal Apartments

The top court said it will pass a detailed order on the issue on Friday.

Illegal construction in high-tide areas of Kerala led to devastating floods in the state last month, the Supreme Court said today as it slammed the state government for not following its orders on demolition of four apartment complexes at Kochi's Maradu.

The top court said it is shocked to know about the illegal structures coming up in coastal zone areas and asked Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose to conduct a survey and review the extent of devastation caused to nature.

"You are in patent breach of law. Your attitude is of defiance.Thousands died in devastation. How many houses have you built for victims? Yet illegal structures continue to come up in coastal areas," a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told the Chief Secretary of the state.

"What is happening there we know. We will fix responsibility on those responsible. This is a colossal loss. It''s a high tide area and hundreds of illegal structures have come up in the coastal zone", the bench said.

The top court said it will pass a detailed order on the issue on Friday.

