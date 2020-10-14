'Common Man's Diwali In Centre's Hands': Supreme Court On Interest Waiver Delay

The court has rejected the centre's plea for a month's time to take a call on the interest waivers.

The Supreme Court today rejected the government's plea for a month's time to take a call on the interest waiver on loans of upto Rs 2 crore, asking when the government has already reached a decision, why should it take so long to implement it. "The common people are worried. We are concerned with people with loan up to 2 crores," said the bench, which has been pressing the government to figure a way out to give relief to the people who have been unable to repay loans due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

When the Centre said the outer limit for giving relief is November 15, the court said, "When you have taken a decision why it is delayed for one month?"