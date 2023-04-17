Court Relief For Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, Probe Paused In Jobs Case

The Supreme Court today pauses the central agencies' probe against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

The Supreme Court also paused the Calcutta High Court order directing West Bengal Police not to file an FIR against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers probing the recruitment scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwalam decided to hear the case on April 24.

A single-judge Calcutta High Court bench on April 13 had directed that Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, another accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI.

"The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr A M Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order," the Supreme Court order today read.

The high court had asked central probe agencies to investigate the role of Trinamool leaders in the case. Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Trinamool leaders, had sought an urgent hearing, challenging the high court order.