Supreme Court Orders Probe Into 3 Delhi Hospitals Denying Treatment To Stabbed Advocate

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a probe into why three Delhi hospitals - Kailash Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and RK Hospital denied treatment to a lady advocate who was stabbed by her husband.

The Supreme Court initiated suo motu proceedings in the case of the attack on the woman lawyer and questioned three hospitals for allegedly refusing emergency treatment to the woman who was allegedly brutally stabbed by her husband.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi expressed serious concern over the alleged denial of medical care, asking, "Why was emergency treatment not provided?"

In the past month this is the second reported case of hospitals in Delhi-NCR of which the Supreme Court has taken cognisance over denying emergency medical treatment to a patient in a critical situation.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court constituted a SIT to probe the rape and murder of a four-year-old minor girl. The court not only pulled up Ghaziabad police over allegations by the father of a biased probe but also sought an explanation from two private hospitals that denied treatment to the minor girl who was reportedly brought alive to the private hospitals. The father of the girl child told the court that they have videos to show that the minor was alive when they reached the two hospitals.

Assault And Hospital Refusal To Lady Advocate

Appearing for the victim today, the counsel told the court that the advocate was "brutally stabbed" at her husband's office.

Despite being critically injured, she managed to alert the police and her brother. She was then taken to three hospitals - Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, RK Hospital and Kailash Hospital - but was allegedly denied admission on the grounds that her condition was critical.

She was eventually admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she received treatment and is now reported to be stable.

The bench noted that the case was registered late at night immediately after the complaint was received.

Arrest, Missing Children

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the accused husband has been arrested and remanded to custody. An FIR has also been registered.

The court was further told that the couple has three daughters, aged 12, 4 and 1. Following the attack, two of the children were allegedly taken away by the in-laws, who are currently on the run. The eldest child was reportedly abandoned outside the house at night and later recovered by police. She is now in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

Court Directives

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the court issued a series of directions:

The Delhi Police Commissioner has been directed to hand over the investigation to a senior officer, preferably a woman officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.

Authorities have been asked to trace the whereabouts of the two missing minor children. If they are found to be in safe care, arrangements may continue accordingly.

Custody of the eldest child will remain with the maternal grandparents.

The role of the three hospitals in allegedly denying emergency admission will be investigated.

The court directed the National Legal Services Authority to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim for her treatment and the care of her children.

The investigating officer has been asked to submit a status report on the next date of hearing.

The Chief Justice observed that while a fair investigation must consider the rights of the accused, it is equally important to ensure accountability so that "no one goes scot-free".

He also remarked that the victim, describing her as a "brave woman", should focus on her recovery while authorities handle the legal process and ensure the safety of her children.