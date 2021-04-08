'Independent Probe Called For': Supreme Court In Maharashtra vs Cop Case

An independent probe is necessary in the matter of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh since both occupied such high positions in the government, the Supreme Court today said. The court observed that the two were even working closely together until they fall apart.

The Supreme Court's comments came on an appeal by the Maharashtra government to stay a Bombay High Court order for a CBI probe into the allegations.

"The allegations are extremely serious and the persona involved are the Commissioner and Home Minister. In this scenario, will it not be a CBI case?" the court asked.

"Anil Deshmukh did not resign initially (following the allegations being made public). He did so only after High Court directed a probe. It means the Home Minister was clinging on to office," the top court said. "The person who made allegations was the right hand person of the minister. Let the independent agency look into it. It is hunky dory."

The court observed that it is a preliminary inquiry at this stage and not one of a "business or political rival" trying to malign Mr Deshmukh.

The former Maharashtra Home Minister's counsel, meanwhile, pleaded that he was not heard before the High Court ordered the probe.

Following the April 5 High Court order for a CBI probe, Mr Deshmukh, a veteran NCP leader from Vidarbha, had resigned from the state government.

In his March 25 plea, Mr Singh, the former Mumbai police chief, had sought a CBI probe against Mr Deshmukh who, it was alleged, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Mr Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

Mumbai lawyer Jayshree Patil, on whose writ petition the High Court ordered the probe, on Tuesday filed a caveat in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in the matter.