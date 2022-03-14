'Never Thought It Could Be Misused': Court's Concern On Fake Covid Claims

A bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna were hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court today expressed concern over misuse of its order and people getting Covid death compensation on the basis of fake documents. The court suggested that it may direct a probe into the issue by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

"We never visualised that these kinds of fake claims would be made," Justice MR Shah said.

"It (giving compensation) is a pious work. We never thought this scheme could be misused," he added.

On March 7, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre had mentioned the issue of fake COVID-19 certificates or fake claims and how it can be curbed.

The Supreme Court had then warned against the misuse of its order to get ex-gratia compensation for COVID-19 death on the basis of fake medical certificates and had observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who indulged in such practice.

The court today directed the Centre to file a detailed application on the issue of fake claims and also on limiting the time for filing compensation claims.

The application is to be filed by tomorrow.

SG Tushar Mehta suggested today that an outer limit should be placed on filing compensation claims. People should be required to file claims within 4 weeks of death taking place, the "process of claiming compensation should not be endless".

Justice Shah said that if officials are involved, it makes it is even more serious.

The court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal who had sought compensation for those family members whose relatives died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Supreme Court had approved the Centre's disaster management guidelines on payment of Rs 50,000 compensation for each Covid death and said that the money should be disbursed within 30 days of applying.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for the Kerala government, has suggested random examination of the compensation claims by the state legal services authorities.

The matter will be heard next on March 21.