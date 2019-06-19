Top Court Notice To Poll Body On Congress Petition On Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to the Election Commission over a petition by the Congress seeking simultaneous elections to two Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant after the BJP's Amit Shah and Smriti Irani moved to the Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission has fixed July 5 for the Rajya Sabha by-elections to the two seats. The petition was filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat assembly, Pareshbhai Dhanani.

The Congress said that holding the elections for the two seats separately would be against the rules. The poll body opposed the Congress's request saying that it can't approach the top court under Article 32

The top court will hear the case again on June 25.

Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha seat was declared vacant on May 28 after he won his first Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat in last month's election. Smriti Irani's seat was notified as vacant a day later; she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The notifications were separate because while Amit Shah, the BJP president and Union Home Minister, was declared winner on May 23, the day of the national election results, Smriti Irani's result was announced only the next day.