Top Court May Issue Rules For OBC Certificates To Single Mothers' Children

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to file their replies over a petition seeking to issue Other Backwards Class (OBC) certificates to children of single mothers from that community.

The Supreme Court specifically asked the states to clarify what happens in the case of an inter-caste marriage.

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL seeking an amendment in the guidelines for the grant of OBC certificates to children of single mothers. The plea sought that the certificates be issued based on the OBC status of the single mothers, without insistence on certificates from the paternal side (Grandfather, father, or uncle).

The present guidelines provide OBC certificates on the basis of paternal lineage. The petitioner said it causes serious hardships to single mothers.

The bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and NK Singh expressed concern as to why a divorced woman should need to approach her husband for the caste certificates of her children.

Taking note of the hardships faced by single women, the top court has asked the Centre to also file any additional suggestions they want to put forward.

The top court has now posted the matter for July 22 for final hearing, when it will consider issuing guidelines to grant certificates to children of single women from the OBC community.

The Centre had already filed its affidavit on the issue and favoured the petitioner. However, it informed the top court that a response would be needed from states, as they are responsible for framing such guidelines.

The bench said that there was already a judgment of the top court issuing such guidelines for the SC/ST community.

The top court said that the plea raises an important issue of the OBC certificate to children of single mothers.