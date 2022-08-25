Live Updates: Pegasus, PMLA, Bilkis Bano Case In Supreme Court Today

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear several important cases today including three petitions challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The top court will also hear a petition filed by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram seeking a review of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ruling.

Chief Justice Ramana will also hear pleas relating to security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in January, bail hearing of acitivist Teesta Setalvad and a plea seeking probe into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

Here are the live updates from the Supreme Court:

Aug 25, 2022 10:49 (IST) Pegasus Hearing Begins

A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana has begun hearing the Pegasus spyware scandal.

The Supreme Court is scrutinising the Committee's report set up by the top court on the issue.



Aug 25, 2022 10:47 (IST) Teesta Setalvad Bail Hearing Adjourned



Activist's Teesta Setalvad bail plea has been adjourned as the Gujarat government has sought two days time to respond to her plea.

Ms Setalvad's bail plea to be heard on August 30.

