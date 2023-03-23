Supreme Court Lawyer Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification From Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court for 2019 comments against PM Modi's surname.

Vineet Jindal, activist and Supreme Court lawyer, today filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking disqualification of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi from the house.

The complainant has filed a complaint after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a court in Surat, Gujarat. The court has also sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court for 2019 comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during an election rally. He will not go to jail immediately as the same court has given him bail for 30 days so that he can file an appeal against his conviction in the upper court.

Complainant Vineet Jindal seeks disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, MP Lok Sabha as a court in Gujarat's Surat city, on March 23, convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged Modi surname remark.

Surat court after completing the trial in a defamation complaint filed by one of the MLAs of Gujarat assembly convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to 2-years in jail under section 504 of IPC.

As per Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, MP/MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction, stated the complaint.

Section 8(3) of the Act defines that any member MP/MLA convicted of any offense and sentenced to imprisonment for two or more years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction, from the definition of the above section of the act. Rahul Gandhi shall be declared disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha from today itself, complaint copy read.

The complainant requested the speaker to issue orders to declare Rahul Gandhi as disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha from immediate effect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)