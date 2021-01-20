Farm Laws Panel Has No Power To Decide, Where is Bias? Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had last week paused the implementation of farm laws.

The Supreme Court today asked the government to respond to a petition seeking reconstitution of its committee of experts on the contentious farm laws amid objections. Protesters and several opposition parties - including the Akali Dal - had raised objections saying the four members of the panel had earlier expressed views in favour of the controversial legislations.

"We have appointed experts in the committee as we are not experts. You are casting aspersions on someone in the committee because he has expressed views on farm laws?" the top court asked

"They are the brilliant minds in agricultural field. How can you malign them?" Chief Justice SA Bobde said today during the hearing.