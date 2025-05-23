"Supreme Court Is Chief Justice-Centric, Needs To Change": Justice Abhay Oka

Making an important observation and calling for reform, Supreme Court judge AS Oka, whose last working day was on Friday, said the court is Chief Justice-centric and needs to change. Justice Oka also hinted that this change may come under the new Chief Justice, BR Gavai, who took charge earlier this month and will remain in the post until his retirement in November.

Speaking at his farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Oka said High Courts function more democratically than the Supreme Court.

"The high courts function through committees, while the Supreme Court is Chief Justice of India-centric Court. It needs to change. You will see this change with the new CJI," he said, adding, "Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna (who retired on May 13) took us forward on the path of transparency. Justice Gavai has democratic values in his blood."