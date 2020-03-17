'Women Officers Can Sail As Efficiently As Male Officers': Top Court's Big Ruling

Women officers can sail with the same efficiency as male officers, the Supreme Court said today as it cleared permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy, maintaining that men and women officers should be treated equally.

"They can sail with same efficiency as male officers," the top court said. The government has been directed to implement permanent commission for women in the navy within three months. The government told the court that women officers can work in warships.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the centre to allow entry of women.

"Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission," the court said.

The first naval woman pilot - Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi - joined the operational duties at the Kochi naval base on December 2 last year. She has been flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy. The officer was born in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

In August, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami become the first woman officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit. Wing Commander Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi.