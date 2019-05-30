Supreme Court Gives Mamata Banerjee's Critic 7-Day Protection From Arrest

Anirban Das allegedly published the criticism against Mamata Banerjee on April 24. (FILE PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a seven-day interim protection to Anirban Das, a social activist who is apprehending arrest in a criminal case filed in Bengal's Alipurduar for publishing a Facebook post critical of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Das submitted before the court that he is apprehending arrest as the police is acting on the direction and guidance of its "political masters".

Mr Das moved the top court citing the prolonged strike of lawyers in the state, and said he fears that his liberty is at grave risk.

He contended before the court that the First Information Report against him was targeted at suppressing his freedom of expression, and he has been falsely implicated in a criminal case.

He also informed the court he had already tendered an unconditional apology to the person concerned, the Alipurduar Town BLock Trinamool Youth Congress Committee President, who registered the FIR against him.

"The petitioner only made general criticism against the government of the day on Facebook, but police the registered an FIR", said Mr Das in the petition.

Mr Das has allegedly published the criticism against Ms Banerjee on April 24.