Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges. Chief Justice Administers Oath Of Office

The five judges appointed to the Supreme Court over the weekend, taking the number of judges to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, took oath on Monday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the five judges.

Those appointed are Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra.

All the five names for the judgeship in the top court were recommended by the six-member Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.