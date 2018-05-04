Supreme Court Ends Practice Of Mentioning Urgent Cases Before Chief Justice of India On September 20 last year, the Supreme Court had said only Advocates-on-Record or AoRs can mention cases for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing. Advocates-on-Record are the lawyers authorised by the Supreme Court to file cases and pleadings before it.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT Supreme Court said urgent hearing of cases will now be mentioned before registrar instead of CJI New Delhi: Putting an end to the practice of lawyers mentioning urgent matters before the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court said that from here on, such cases could only be mentioned before the Supreme Court's Registrar for urgent hearings.



On Wednesday, when the first advocate opened his submissions for urgent hearing of his matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which has a long queue of lawyers everyday for mentioning of cases, said: "Go to the court of Registrar (Judicial)," the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.



The court asked advocates-on-record and junior lawyers to mention the matters for urgent hearing before the registrar, who will hear the plea for urgent listing and would take a call.



The top court, however, said that the lawyers can approach the court of the Chief Justice of India if they are aggrieved by the order of the registrar on listing of the matter for urgent hearing.



On September 20 last year, the Supreme Court had said only Advocates-on-Record or AoRs can mention cases for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing.



Advocates-on-Record are the lawyers authorised by the Supreme Court to file cases and pleadings before it. The top court conducts examinations to designate a lawyer as an AoR.



Later, on January 4, the top court had amended its order and said besides the advocates-on-record (AoRs), junior lawyers can also mention cases before it for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing.





