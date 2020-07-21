Top Court Asks Centre To File Affidavit On Funds For Children's Shelter Homes

Supreme Court has asked Centre aboout steps taken for children shelters.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to file within two weeks an affidavit with details of funds provided by it for shelter homes for children across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that funds have to be provided for children's homes and sought detailed response from the Centre on the matter.

The top court asked advocate Gaurav Agrawal, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, to file a note compiling "good practices" being followed by states for management of shelter homes for children and how it could be further improved.

The bench, which was hearing a suo moto case on the spread of COVID-19 among children at shelter homes across India, said that a common order will be passed by it and posted the matter for further hearing on August 13.

Since children in conflict with the law are not with parents, it's the responsibility of the states to look after them, the bench noted.

The top court had last week stressed the need for online classes for the children in the shelter homes.

The Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter based on a news report of 35 children testing COVID-19 positive at a government-run shelter home in Chennai. It had sought a report from states governments including steps taken to protect the remaining children in shelter homes amid the pandemic.