Supreme Court Decision On Maharashtra Tug-Of-War Today: 10 Points

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in a surprise turn of events last week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will today decide on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in Maharashtra. The top court on Monday, after an 80-minute hearing, said it would give a decision today on the petition filed by the newly formed Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party combine, which claimed it has the numbers needed to form government. On Monday, the centre argued that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis to form government based on a letter showing the support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.