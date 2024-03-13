Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Transfer Of 2 Delhi High Court Judges

Delhi High Court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges including 15 additional judges

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the transfer of two Delhi High Court judges to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud transferred Justice V Kameswar Rao to the Karnataka High Court after he requested for a shift to any other court.

"By a communication dated March 4, 2024, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has requested for transfer to any other High Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka," the collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose said in its resolution.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"By a communication dated March 3, 2024, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has expressed willingness to be transferred to any Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh," the resolution said.

If the recommendation for the transfer of the two judges is accepted by the Centre, the strength of judges in the Delhi High Court will come down to 40. The High Court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges including 15 additional judges.

